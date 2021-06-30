INSIDE LOOK: Cameron House unveils new suites as hotel bolsters senior chef team ahead of August reopening

Cameron House Hotel is counting down to its opening date on August 1, bolstered with the appointment of five new senior additions to its culinary team.

When it reopens in August after a three-year closure since a fire in 2017, Cameron House Hotel in Loch Lomond will launch new fine dining eatery Tamburrini & Wishart, headed up by Scottish chefs Paul Tamburrini and Martin Wishart, The Tavern Bar and The Lobby Bar, as well as the Cameron Grill and Great Scots Bar.

This new restaurants and bars join the resort’s existing food and drinks line up which includes The Boat House and The Clubhouse at Cameron.

The main 17th century baronial building has undergone an extensive restoration, and will be known as The Auld House, home to 14 suites complete with furnishings and design from Glasgow-based Timorous Beasties. The Cameron and The Tower Suites will be the hotel’s top priced bedrooms.

Situated in the West Wing will be an additional ten suites, while the rest of the resort’s 114 bedrooms will be located in an adjacent block.

Part of the new senior team of chefs is Mark Drummond, who will join Cameron House as executive sous chef, with a focus on Cameron Grill. He has been appointed from his most recent role of head chef at Rosewood London’s Holborn Dining Room.

He will be accompanied by Vinny Tzortzis, Cameron Grill head chef, joining with experience from Celtic Manor Resort.

David Lilley joins as head pastry chef with experience ranging from the Chester Hotel to the Michelin Star Peat Inn.

Working closely with David Lilley is pastry sous chef Martin Goldie.

Michael Williams re-joins Cameron House as meeting and events head chef, a role he previously held for seven years, and will further elevate the resorts offering.

Commenting on the new appointments, Zoltan Szabo, resort executive chef said: ‘I believe that this is the strongest line up of senior chefs we have ever had at Cameron House. Each of them brings exceptional new talent to the team here, and we’re all looking forward to that first service together in August.”

Jennifer Jurgensen, director of HR at Cameron House added: “Since we launched our recruitment drive in February of this year we have seen a fantastic response and we have already recruited 300 new positions across the resort.”

Cameron House Estate spans over 400 acres and comprises the 140-bedroom Cameron House Hotel and a luxury spa, 18-hole golf course and range of restaurants and bars.

In February this year, Dumbarton Sheriff Court heard how the hotel’s night porter Christopher O’Malley put a bag of ash and embers into a cupboard containing kindling and newspaper causing the fire in December 2017, which lead to the death of two guests.