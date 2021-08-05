INSIDE LOOK: ‘Chick-in’ to KFC-themed staycation hotel launching in London

Guests can now ‘chick-in’ to what is being dubbed the ‘spiciest stay of the summer’ with a KFC-themed holiday in London in August.

Chicken brand KFC has teamed up with Hotels.com to offer one-night stays at House of Harland in London between August 18 and 29, complete with a ‘press for chicken’ button and hot winger arcade machine.

House of Harland will be open for 11 nights in August with all proceeds from the sale of the experience going towards the KFC Foundation.

The experience will start when guests are picked up in a black Cadillac and greeted by a ‘chick-in clerk’. Within the bedrooms there is a box of complimentary botanical infused self-care products, and access to a private cinema room.

There is also expected to be ‘drumsticks in the detail’, from bedding to wallpaper and an arcade machine and towels. A chicken concierge service will also be available.