INSIDE LOOK: Mottram Hall’s £10m spa conversion into Champneys resort

Mottram Hall in Cheshire opened in September after a £10m spa transformation to become a new Champneys resort.

Spa design studio, Sparcstudio collaborated on the redevelopment, working alongside Champneys owners, Stephen and Dorothy Purdew & group property director Chris Maryon to help create and design the new spa.

Champneys Mottram Hall is now spread across 3,270sqm and features 15 treatment rooms.

Story continues below Advertisement











The launch in September marked the opening of Champneys first property in the north of England.

Embracing the concept of ‘barefoot luxury’, the team at Sparcstudio, led by directors, Beverley Bayes created a relaxed, glamourous environment that seamlessly merged the inside and outside throughout the spa.













Special features include two workout studios, a beauty lounge, spa café and gardens, as well as a first floor restaurant with ‘Bris Soleil’ screen.

The pool area has been extensively upgraded with the addition of a new elevated oval Hydro pool , experience showers and elegant private cabanas.

Sparcstudio has also designed a series of bespoke thermal experiences (supplied by Dale Sauna) including a circular salt Steam Room, Brechel Bath, Ice Shute, Cold Room and Organic Sauna.











Stephen Purdew, owner of the Champneys group said: “We are absolutely delighted, the design by Beverley and Tom at Sparcstudio is just incredible. With the ambition to build the very best spa for a Hotel in the United Kingdom, there was only one design practice to use, Sparcstudio. The design and attention to detail, plus their enthusiasm, professionalism and cooperative working culture has all been a joy.”

Beverley Bayes says: “For Champneys Spa Mottram Hall, we looked to create a glamorous contemporary country house vibe befitting to the Champneys brand incorporating lots of areas for lounging and socialising throughout the zones and spa experiences, furnished with grand scale bespoke designed organic sofas, and including bespoke designed thermal cabins and pools.”