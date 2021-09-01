INSIDE LOOK: New ‘Club Flats’ concept from The Other House to launch in London spring 2022

A new hospitality concept will launch in London next spring from The Other House as it looks to merge short-term stays with long-term residential living.

Following the acquisition and major refurbishment of the former Harrington Hall Hotel site, the new lifestyle brand of residents clubs will unveil its new Club Flats at its first opening in South Kensington in spring 2022.

The new offering will comprise 200 Club Flats, designed to blur the lines of traditional hospitality and ‘disrupt’ the sectors of hotels, serviced apartments and private rentals.

Designed by Bergman Design House, Club Flats within The Other House will feature kitchens, living and sleeping areas, plus a private club for residents and members, plus two bars, a spa and fitness studio. There will also be a bar and all-day dining bistro.

There will be eight categories of Club Flats, including two, three and four bedroom spaces, designed to cater for those looking to stay from one day to a week or a year. Guests will also have access to The Other House app.

The Other House South Kensington is the first Residents’ Club to be launched.

The brand will then be opening in other ‘villages’ throughout central London, including Covent Garden, by 2023 before rolling out internationally.

After eight years of planning, The Other House Co-owner and CEO Naomi Heaton is confident of the impact the brand will have on the capital.

She says: “The Other House caters to consumers looking for flexibility, style and greater personalisation and who embrace responsibility and slow travel. Our mission is to create spaces and use technology to enhance the overall guest experience and completely reinvent how people stay, providing a renewed sense of space, place, ownership and engagement.”



“The concept paves the way for a new era of smart travellers. We are a meeting place, chill-out space, a hotel, and second home. Our guests could be here on business, for leisure, to study or just dropping by for a drink. Each are on different journeys but they all know where they want to be.”

On opening in Spring 2022, The Other House will offer a new and differentiated voice to London’s hospitality arena.

The Other House is a new hospitality brand in Prime Central London developed by The Portfolio Club which was established in December 2019. Since then, the venture has acquired two properties, the Harrington Hall in South Kensington and the Wellington Block in Covent Garden, both of which require significant development.

Launched in 2019, The Portfolio Club is a joint venture partnership between London Central Portfolio (LCP), leading real estate investment advisory in Prime Central London and APG, the largest pension provider in the Netherlands.