INSIDE LOOK: New Norfolk boutique hotel The Harper to open in May

New boutique hotel, The Harper is preparing to launch this May after a £6m transformation of a former glass blowing factory in the Norfolk village of Langham.

The new hotel is owned and operated by the Cutmore-Scott family who also own Bijou Wedding Venues, a collection of five venues across the UK and France.

The Harper was originally scheduled to open last April and the family have spent the last 12 months fine-tuning its offering, further developing ideas and preparing for launch.

Story continues below Advertisement

Home to 32 bedrooms, restaurant Stanley’s named after owner Sam Cutmore-Scott’s grandfather, living room Ivy’s paying tribute to Sam’s late grandmother, and games room, The Den.

The Harper also boasts outside space, The Yard with food served from The Shack, plus a spa with pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room and two treatment rooms.

The iron, copper, oak and slate of The Harper’s interior lends it an unfussy, faintly mechanical air that evokes the building’s industrial past and Stanley’s life.

Owner Sam told BH that the family is ready and raring to open and hopes the new hotel will be the first of a few in a collection. Read more about the new hotel in the June edition of Boutique Hotelier.