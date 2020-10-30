INSIDE LOOK: The Grove launches seasonal pop-up restaurant partnership in time for winter

The Grove in Hertfordshire has unveiled a new seasonal pop-up restaurant partnership in time for the winter trading period.

The hotel has partnered with chef Jimmy Garcia for a takeover of The Stables restaurant, with the ‘mountain-inspired’ pop-up serving a variety of winter dishes for guests until mid-January 2021.







Jimmy’s Lodge, Southbank, London, photographed for Jimmy Garcia



Best known for his pop-up Jimmy’s Lodge on London’s Southbank, complete with snow globe dining and a hot cocktail bar, Jimmy Garcia aims to entertain people with his food. From dinner on the Emirates Cable Car to interactive BBQs in the summer, he has created some of London’s most talked about pop up restaurants and concepts.

Story continues below Advertisement







Now he has introduced a new menu at Jimmy’s Lodge at The Grove, that is decked out with rustic wood beams, cosy corners and alpine-chic décor.