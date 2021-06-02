INSIDE LOOK: Yorkshire’s new luxury hotel Sandburn Hall

The new Sandburn Hall Hotel has taken inspiration from the ‘green oak’ building tradition of the family owners in an interior design spearheaded by Rachel McLane.

The new Yorkshire 40-bedroom hotel has been built on the 1,000 acre Sandburn Hall estate, developed by the late Mike Hogg and owned by the Hogg family.

The new hotel’s centrepiece uses natural green oak beams to frame a triple-height lobby as part of Sandburn Hall Golf Club, Grand Function Room and Tykes restaurant – essentially a new addition to the original building, with its own entrance and two new L-shaped wings.

McLane was appointed in 2018 to create the hotel’s design.

She says: “From day one we worked very closely with the client to incorporate the Hogg family firm’s wonderful custom building heritage into the design, bringing that history, the shape, feel and emotion of that green oak frame building structure to the fore.”

Rachel’s eponymous firm most recently won the best hotel design in the Northern Design Awards 2020 for the Bike & Boot Hotel in Scarborough.

“Given the freedom to interpret their brief we have created a design that not only makes the most of the space and enhances the building, but understands and incorporates the Hogg family heritage, interests, and craftsmanship into the final design,” she adds.

Hand picked artwork is established on the walls, including photos of green oak frames and black and white prints going around the corridors and rooms.

In the main new hotel lobby the contemporary functional fireplace is a feature of the area where bespoke light fittings make the most of the vaulted ceilings but do not detract from the oak frame. A bespoke reception desk designed from oak continues the family theme and there is new furniture in the form of a wooden dresser and console which have been sourced from local craftsmen.

Well lit, spacious and airy with eclectic pieces of furniture that differentiate between room types, the large windows of these signature and family rooms are of a natural oatmeal palette, soft grey and brick in a modern, fresh design that naturally marry the hand-crafted structure of the building.

Super-king beds and luxury, made in Yorkshire Harrison Spinks mattresses are a feature, and bathrooms are a mix of contemporary and traditional with the emphasis being on quality and timeless design.

The hotel’s premier rooms, including the courtyard premier, have been designed with a feel that is classic and calm with raw, untreated materials to give a fresh, bright, light and airy atmosphere. Reclaimed bricks are softened by natural cream and teal curtain fabrics with artisan hand-blocked characteristics. Elements of teal and natural weave have been picked up in soft woven tweeds and the carpet’s muted tones.

The luxury Alderney Suite and York Suite come with a classic twist of faded grandeur equipped with pencil four-poster beds, corner sofas, separate lounge and dressing areas and contemporary copper roll top baths with window views.