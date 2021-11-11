INSIDE VIEW: First CGIs of The Celtic Collection’s upcoming Milford Haven hotel

New computer-generated images have been unveiled giving the first look inside a new 100-bedroom hotel being built as part of the Milford Waterfront development in Milford Haven.

The hotel, which is set to launch in spring 2022, will be managed and operated by the team responsible for the Celtic Manor Resort.

The destination is the latest addition to the expanding portfolio in The Celtic Collection and the Tŷ Hotels family, in partnership with the Port of Milford Haven.

The CGIs released today show the views that will be enjoyed right on the water’s edge by guests at the hotel’s brasserie restaurant and bar (main image).

Other images reveal the fresh contemporary design of the bedrooms, again showing off the views over Milford Marina that will be such a feature of the new destination.

The 46,000 sq ft property will be located at the entrance to Milford Waterfront on the Pembrokeshire Coast and will provide a perfect base to stay and explore the area.

It will feature four floors of bedroom accommodation and benefit from picture-postcard views across Milford Marina, targeting business and leisure travellers keen to explore the West Wales coastline. The largest rooms will feature waterfront views, balconies, and a seating area.

The restaurant will offer wide ranging views across the waterfront and will feature a brasserie menu with dishes using the very best of local Pembrokeshire produce, from the land and the sea.

Construction work commenced in January 2021 and has been ongoing throughout the year, with the hotel expected to be completed in time for opening in the spring of 2022.

Around 50 permanent jobs will be created in the hotel’s operations, with many more supported in the supply chain.

Ian Edwards, chief executive of The Celtic Collection, said: “Milford Haven is the ideal home for our latest Tŷ Hotel. The area is world-renowned thanks to its spectacular coastline and landscape, and its welcoming people.

“We’re particularly looking forward to working with local suppliers and the community to bring more visitors and a welcome boost to the local economy.”