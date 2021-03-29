Institute of Hospitality names Robert Richardson as new CEO

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has announced the appointment of Robert Richardson FIH as its new chief executive, effective 19 April 2021.

He succeeds Peter Ducker, who has been at the helm of the international professional body for the past eight years.

Since September 2020, Richardson has been IoH vice chairman.

He joins the Institute full time from his role of general manager at the Cave Hotel in Kent where he has been since June 2020. He was also previously general manager at The Grand in Folkestone for 10 years.

Richardson was given the Institute of Hospitality Judges’ Award in 2018.

As incoming CEO, Robert will be working closely with IoH Chair Kellie Rixon MBE FIH to lead and shape the role of the institute as it seeks to adapt to a post-pandemic world and aspires to chartered status.

Kellie Rixon MBE FIH said: “The IoH will draw on his huge passion, focus and drive to further excel as the industry’s recognised professional body. I look forward to working with Robert to achieve great things for the institute and our members in the UK and around the world.”

Robert Richardson FIH said: “As hospitality returns to the forefront of our economy and our daily lives after a year of unprecedented disruption and challenge, there has never been a more important time for our industry to cultivate strong leadership and management skills. We also need to attract and inspire future generations of talent, and I believe the IoH is perfectly placed to help support this. It is a huge honour to step up and lead our institute moving forward into a brave new post-lockdown world.”