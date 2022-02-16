Opinion: What does the return of international travel mean for independent hotels?

Former Institute of Hospitality CEO Peter Ducker has spent a lifetime in the hospitality industry and is a member of P&G Professional’s Expert Advisory Council. In the below article, he explores the return of international travel and what it means for independent hotels and B&Bs.

The UK hotel sector is on the gradual road to recovery from the pandemic, but it will be a long and slow road. While signs of recovery are beginning to emerge, it is a complicated picture, with significant differences in regions, and real variations in the speed of recovery of different market sectors. In addition, as Omicron begins to take hold up and down the country, we are once again reminded of the fragility of our industry’s recovery efforts under the Covid-19 pandemic.

As if this knot wasn’t hard enough to untangle, there are further challenges in both staffing and supply chains affecting hospitality across the board. It’s been described by many as a perfect storm, although personally I challenge the word “perfect”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Looking back is easy. Painting the picture in broad strokes we see that hotels in attractive tourist locations have begun to bounce back well, those in major cities less so. Now that winter is upon us, the patterns are changing – everyone is thinking about what is most likely to happen in 2022.

We cannot look at the factors influencing the performance of UK hotels in the year ahead without mentioning the many elephants in the room that we are having to deal with.

I’m thinking first and foremost of the staff shortages, now so acute in some areas that hotels are currently having to cap occupancy and modify food service times, combined with the affiliated challenge of wage inflation, which some predict will be between 10-20% as we compete for staff against other sectors, notably the supermarket and transport sectors, both of which expanded during the pandemic.

Most of us recognise that the measures taken by the Government to support businesses during the pandemic have been vital lifelines – furlough, business rate relief and VAT holidays have all played a part. Once these measures came to an end, it was only a matter of time before unavoidable base costs began to increase. Additionally, hospitality – like every other sector and every household – has been dealing with the sharp rise in energy costs.

Looking forward, everyone will acknowledge that the most important positive factor will be the return of international travel, alongside a return of both business travel and the meetings and events sector, although as new variants such as Omicron continue to emerge, those markets remain severely challenged.

In their 2022 outlook , PwC acknowledges the bumps on the road but forecast in a moderate rebound scenario (and it’s a brave man who favours an optimistic outlook to a moderate one) that London will see occupancy increase to 56% overall, with an average daily rate (ADR) of £112, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) at £63.30, while in the regions they see higher occupancy at 63%, ADR of £67 and RevPAR at £42.

None of these figures will delight operators, but taking them in the context of the last two years they should be welcomed. If achieved, they will signal a return to pre-pandemic performance by 2023. That’s what we are all just longing to see.

In the immediate future (Q1 2022), you’ll lay the foundations for the year ahead. It’s always a difficult time for hoteliers.

Talk to the channel managers you deal with to hear what their latest predictions are. Bear in mind that they have a high-level view of trends and consumer confidence, and it pays them to share their knowledge – when you do well, they do well. Read your competitor set data to ensure that you are at least keeping pace, at best ahead of the game.

In the short term your challenge is rebuilding your business, chasing occupancy then rate, managing your business sectors to maximise your yield. Long term, your biggest existential challenge will be the staffing shortage – before long it will be harder to attract staff than customers.

Recruiting staff and winning clients have become similar exercises. Both depend on gaining a competitive edge in challenging markets. Apply the same analysis to salary levels as you do to tariff pricing. What do you bundle into your guest marketing to win your share, and what do you bundle into your employment packages. You apply dynamic pricing to your sales process – has the time come for “surge pricing” to attract staff to work the unpopular shifts? It’s certainly food for thought.

One thing is for certain: both guests and staff will think about their safety before stepping through your door. They must both be confident that yours is a hygienically clean, fresh-smelling environment. In bygone days your cleaning schedules were designed to be invisible to guests – now they need to be transparent; you want to be seen to be clean. Using recognised and trusted brands such as Flash Professional will help businesses create that assurance.

What’s more, hotels, guest houses and B&Bs can now display a CleanPLUS Experience sticker both in their premises and in their digital marketing. It’s as important as your food hygiene rating.

To find out more about the CleanPLUS Experience – from P&G Professional’s trusted household name brands Fairy Professional, Flash Professional and Ariel Professional – including applying for complementary materials and signage, call 0800 716 854 or visit www.pgpro.co.uk/cleanplus