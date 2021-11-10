Interstate has growth in its sights as new VP checks in

Interstate Hotels & Resorts has named David Anderson as its new executive vice president – international, following the announcement that Nicholas Northam will retire from the role at the end of the year.

Anderson joins Interstate – the international division of Aimbridge Hospitality – with extensive industry experience in luxury resorts and midscale hotel portfolios throughout Europe and the UK, as well as the Indian Ocean, in both branded and independent properties.

Following three years as CEO of Sun Ltd (Hotels & Resorts) Mauritius, Anderson returned to the UK earlier this year.

His previous roles also include managing director of Dolce Hotels, regional vice president for Wyndham Hotel Group and vice president for the Louvre Hotel Group in Paris.

He said: “I’m proud to be joining Interstate at such an exciting time for the company. Its growth in recent years has seen Interstate assert itself as a true leader in the industry, across multiple territories.

“I look forward to working with the team to continue this growth, realising the company’s ambitious development plans while providing the exceptional service to owners and guests that Interstate is renowned for.”

Mike Deitemeyer, president and CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality, said Anderson was joining at an important time of growth for the company.

“David’s background adds depth to the leadership for operations and development, as he brings with him an impressive amount of experience and expertise having worked across all operator models and under both management and franchise agreements.

“He will play a pivotal role in continuing to develop Interstate’s ambitious growth plans across the UK, Ireland, Continental Europe and Russia.”

Anderson will replace Nicholas Northam, who will be retiring from Interstate at the end of 2021 after five years in charge.

Deitemeyer added: “Nick’s impact on Interstate’s growth during his tenure has been significant. From all of us at Aimbridge, we are grateful for his contributions.”

During this time, Northam has overseen the expansion of Interstate’s portfolio across international territories, playing a key role in its merger with Aimbridge Hospitality in 2019, as well as navigating the company and its managed properties through the coronavirus pandemic.

Northam said: “It has been a real honour and a privilege to lead Interstate for the last five years, during such an exciting period of growth as well as through the extraordinary challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, after four decades in the industry and with Interstate flourishing internationally, now is the right time for me to step into retirement.”

Interstate Hotels & Resorts pan-European portfolio currently stands at 129 properties, inclusive of committed pipeline, across the UK, western Europe, Eastern Europe and Russia/CIS.

Brands managed by Interstate include Autograph, Novotel, Adagio, Courtyard, Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt Place, Radisson, Residence Inn, Staybridge, Mercure, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, Luxury Collection, Marriott, Renaissance, AC Hotels by Marriott, Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and ibis Hotels.

Interstate’s portfolio also comprises a number of independent hotels, restaurants and spa and health brands, including Marco Pierre White, Novelli at City Quays and Mamucium.