Interstate Hotels & Resorts surpasses 60% occupancy rates in first half of year

Interstate Hotels & Resorts, the international arm of Aimbridge Hospitality, has surpassed 60% occupancy rates across its UK portfolio in the first half of the year.

The third-party management company reported occupancy rates of 64.35% in June, exceeding the average UK occupancy rate of 58%.

Further increases to more than 90% are anticipated throughout the summer months, as demand for leisure travel accelerates.

Nicholas Northam, executive vice president – international at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are expecting to see occupancies exceeding 90% in coastal areas this summer across our UK hotels and resorts as the country moves into step four of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

“Our fluid business planning meant that more than 65 percent of Interstate-operated hotels were able to stay open throughout the pandemic with some of our properties catering exclusively for key workers, quarantine business and sectors still able to travel during Covid-19 restrictions, such as sports, entertainment, construction and government.

“This meant that Interstate was well-placed to meet rising demand levels during the first half of the year thanks to having new Covid-19 systems and processes already in place.”

Interstate ended 2020 in a strong position, with 31 properties from Jupiter Hotels’ UK portfolio moving into under its management.

Northam added: “Last year saw our growth at historical numbers, the best year we’ve ever had in terms of hotel portfolio additions. We welcomed more than 30 properties from Jupiter Hotels into our UK offering and opened up numerous new properties, too, including the Hampton by Hilton Canterbury and the famous Bodmin Jail Hotel in Cornwall.”

In July, Aimbridge Hospitality reported growth in the first half of 2021 in the US, with RevPAR index gains over 2020 and 2019.