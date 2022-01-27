Interstate lands management contract for Accor’s Tribe hotel at Manchester Airport

Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Aimbridge Hospitality’s international division, has been named as the management company for England’s first ‘Tribe’ hotel, part of the Accor family, set to open at Manchester Airport in 2023.

Owned by H3 Hotels S.a.r.l, the nine-floor, new-build hotel, which will house 412 rooms and suites as well as four restaurants and bars, a gym and a crew lounge for airline staff, will be located on Manchester Airport’s Chicago Avenue.

The property forms part of Airport City Manchester, a £1billion development site encompassing hotels and retail, as well as offices, advanced manufacturing and logistics facilities.

Story continues below Advertisement

The signing marks Interstate’s third management contract at the Airport City Manchester site, joining the 280-guest room Holiday Inn and 262-guest room ibis Budget properties due to open in 2022.

David Anderson, Executive Vice President – International at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We are thrilled to have signed Accor’s first Tribe hotel in England, an exciting new development that further extends our presence as a management company at Manchester Airport.

“The signing signals the optimism within the industry, with both domestic and international travel expected to see a resurgence in the months and years to come.

“We look forward to working closely with both Accor and H3 Hotels to bring this new guest centric, design driven brand to life and to debut the Tribe Manchester Airport in 2023.”

Launched in 2019 by Accor, the Tribe brand is billed as offering a ‘high quality hotel experience at an affordable price.’

More than 150 Tribe hotels are planned to open worldwide over the next five years.

Interstate Hotels & Resorts has a pan-European portfolio of 138 properties, inclusive of committed pipeline, across the UK, western Europe, eastern Europe, and Russia/CIS.

Brands managed by Interstate include Novotel, Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt Place and more.