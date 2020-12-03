Interstate to manage 31 Jupiter Hotels

Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Aimbridge Hospitality’s international division, has announced it has been appointed to manage Jupiter Hotels’ UK portfolio.

Interstate will step in as the new management company for all 31 of Jupiter’s UK properties from December 2020.

The portfolio is made up of both Mercure and Holiday Inn branded hotels, as well as two independents.

Nicholas Northam, Executive Vice President International at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, said: “This is a very exciting development for Interstate, as we expand our portfolio significantly in the UK – a fast-growing market for us.

“The 31 properties further assert our position as a global leader in hotel management and we look forward to putting our industry talent and operational expertise into action.”

The Jupiter management agreements take Interstate’s portfolio, including committed pipeline, in the UK to 106.

Nicholas added: “While 2020 has undoubtedly been an incredibly challenging year for our industry, we are pleased to be expanding our portfolio with the Jupiter properties and strengthening our position further in the UK.

“As part of the Aimbridge Hospitality group, we are able to provide owners with access to a global network of hospitality expertise, offering support and a wealth of sector intelligence.

“We look forward to working with the 31 properties and welcoming them into the Interstate family.”

Jupiter Hotels is co-owned by Fico Holding and S Hotels & Resorts.

Sanjay Singh, Managing Director of Fico Holding, said: “We are very excited to have appointed Interstate as the operator of our UK portfolio.

“Interstate’s experience and expertise in the market will be of huge benefit to our properties and we are looking forward to working closely with Interstate’s UK team.”

Dirk De Cuyper, Chief Executive Officer, S Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are pleased to announce Interstate as a global hospitality partner – having a strong presence in the UK market.

“We are certain that our partnership is a great opportunity to enhance the financial and commercial performance of our portfolio, working through the present global business downturn in the hospitality industry, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with Interstate in the future.”