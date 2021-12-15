Interview: Naomi Heaton, CEO of The Other House

Billed as a “residents’ club for people going places”, The Other House is a new hospitality brand from The Portfolio Club, a Joint Venture between investment firm London Central Portfolio (LCP) and Dutch pension provider APG. Having acquired the 200-bed Harrington Hall Hotel in South Kensington and the six-property Wellington Block in Covent Garden, the two sites will launch in spring 2022 under The Other House moniker. CEO Naomi Heaton sets out its ethos, objectives and plans for growth…

The business model

The Other House has been about eight or nine years in the making, since we first had the idea for the concept. London Central Portfolio specialised in the long stay, private rented sector, acquiring refurbishing, and interior designing to provide private rental accommodation. We’ve always talked to the mainstream market and it emerged over the years that people wanted rentals in good locations, with aspirational interior design and hotel-style services at the click of a finger.

It was an interesting point so we started to explore it and that really planted the seed of the idea. We soon realised that the hospitality sector is divided artificially into hotels, which are very transient; service apartments that can be rented for up to 90 days, and all with access to five-star services. Actually, the people visiting them are the same people with different needs at that particular point in time, but ultimately they want the same thing.

So the basis of the concept was to provide somewhere guests could stay for any amount of time – be it a day, a week, month or a year, it’s entirely flexible – and have access to hotel services. It is a mix between flexibility, place making and access to your typical hotel-style services.

The role of technology

The model was always going to be very technology-based; guests will be able to have and do whatever they like through the app which we are creating. You can book, check in, manage your room controls, complete a booking at the bar or restaurant, access laundry services and more. That also can limit touchpoints which more people are keen for at the moment, they don’t want to have interaction with people all the time.

Interestingly, though, that was always the platform of the proposition, before Covid put technology more into the spotlight. One of our key target markets will be corporate customers, and we are very used to working within the private rented sector, but also leisure travelers; they all want to feel a part of where they are and feel like a local. Hence why we have coined a new phrase and carved a new sector, with our residents’ club model.



If you’re staying in The Other House, you are part of that club and we want to put this style of accommodation on the map. Rooms are called Club Flats – we’ve optimised the space very well – and they each have distinct areas, a sleeping space, living area and kitchen space. Each site will also be home to a Residents’ Club which will be just for the residents, and destination areas that will be dynamic spaces such as a spa, gym and eating and drinking areas.

Building the brand

The reason behind the name The Other House was because we want it to feel like someone’s second home. We went through a huge naming process with our design and branding agency. In December 2019, it was all on a piece of paper and within two years, you’re developing the assets, the brand, the messaging, brand standards, the operation and our own app; you’re going from a blank page to something living and breathing; it’s going to be a phenomenal exercise we are delivering.

We are looking for more assets here in central London because we feel there’s no better global destination to create a brand presence. We are looking for at least four to six in central London. Once we’ve created that we will learn and roll it out internationally and would likely go to New York next. We’ve always felt that London is made up of lots of little villages, with utterly different vibes. So in terms of expansion we could look at Marylebone and Notting Hill, for example, as they cover such different markets.

Design and dining

Space optimisation is a big thing for us. We’ve always seen hotels being rather wasteful in the space they use; they have big lobbies which are often echoey and aren’t really used. We never wanted to have an upscale restaurant with a really large kitchen because we feel people are coming to South Kensington or Covent Garden to experience all the other different experiences in the neighbourhood.

We will have more of a bistro, casual dining space. And we recognise in this day and age people will order takeaways so we want to help facilitate that if that’s what guests want. It’s about accommodating for these needs. We have a very clear vision about our F&B offering and we will be operating everything on the F&B front, so we are owner, developer and operator and we know how we will develop the floor space, the assets and the F&B vision.

Pricing strategy

We’ve always wanted to be mainstream and offer something that is incredibly stylish, cool and a really smart place to stay but at an accessible price point. That’s always been our ambition. We are talking about mid-midstream, mid-market rate. If you look at room rates across Covent Garden and South Kensington, the average will be around £250. So that is our ambition for an average rate. People are smart, they are going to discover this really cool place but don’t want to pay the earth for it.

Our app will add to this by suggesting the best local restaurants and events for example and will also create a sense of involvement that goes beyond your typical hotel app. Our intention is to not limit facilities to residents either. We will offer memberships for local people who want to use the facilities from the gym to the spa.

Marketing and promotion

My background was in advertising, so I completely understand the importance of brand and brand values. The brand proposition and being able to communicate to people exactly what you are is vital. We have this beautiful product, but we need to be able to communicate it. We appointed a very good design and branding agency after a significant selection process; they weren’t a hotel orientated agency which is something we were quite specific about.

It’s been a huge learning exercise to get all our spaces working really well, so we’ve been developing great branding for each area, with great names for our bars, our restaurants and for the overall The Other House, which will have a really distinctive look. We are working out exactly who our target market is, how we want to talk to them and the style we want to speak to them; all of that has been really carefully crafted.

The design concept is bold yet contemporary; it is certainly not hanging back. It’s sophisticated as well as being homely and I think will be really exciting. In terms of brand development, it’s not just about the interior design. It’s how you operate the Residents Club, how you interact with people, how they’re going to move around the space. Obviously we are always developing our app, which I think will be the most sophisticated app in the hospitality industry. It will take you from A to Z with a single interface.

Finding new assets

Currently in our patch there isn’t a lot, but sadly I think more will become available. Many of the assets that come through tend to be a lot smaller, which are appealing to a wider spectrum of potential buyers. A naval club, for example, is an attractive proposition for residential buyers.

What we are looking for is a lot larger but I suspect this will come, but at the moment there’s not a lot of movement. It’s about getting the property in exactly the right place and buildings we can reconfigure. We are definitely out there wanting to buy so we shall see what comes out.



Each of our two properties will have around 200 Club Flats, but yet the feeling we want to create is very boutique. We originally thought smaller assets would help instill a boutique feel but then we have to balance it with the amenities we want to offer and what is then available in the marketplace.

Biggest development challenges

Apart from trying to keep the project on track during Covid, the Harrington Hall has proved challenging in terms of the building. It’s a relatively new build and behind the façade one would have assumed it would have been in pretty good nick, but it actually wasn’t. We have had an awful lot to do to bring it up to standard, meet structural requirements, fire safety regulations, that sort of thing. It’s almost part of what you expect when you’re innovating. So it’s been challenging but it’s a big task so I didn’t expect anything less.