Ireland expected to return to ‘highest level’ of lockdown from Wednesday

A six-week lockdown is to come into force for Ireland on Wednesday at midnight, meaning hotels, pubs and restaurants will have to close.

Micheál Martin said in an address to the nation on Monday night that the country would be moving to Level 5.

The restrictions will be in place until December 1st, with Mr Martin saying that the success of the measures could mean Christmas ‘would not be cancelled’.

The measures mean that bars, restaurants and hotels will be forced to close and only operate a takeaway service.

All non-essential shops will also have to close, while schools and childcare facilities won’t be affected.

The Taoiseach vowed to extend financial support for individuals and businesses – and to prioritise the rollout of mental health services.

Under the Level 5 plan, no social or family gatherings are allowed to take place indoors or outdoors and weddings will remained capped at 25 people until the end of the year.