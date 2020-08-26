Irish family-owned hotel group to launch new boutique brand

A family-owned hotel group in Ireland is to launch a new boutique brand, despite the challenging trading environment.

McGettigan Hotel Group, which comprises nine hotels in Ireland and Dubai, is to convert three of its properties to become part of The Address Collective, as the group looks to grow market share through a combination of purchases, leases and joint ventures.

The North Star Hotel, The Kingswood Hotel and the Ambassador Hotel in Cork will become The Address Connolly, The Address Citywest and The Address Cork, following the success of the Address Hotel in Dublin 1, which opened in 2017 after a £14m investment.

The Address Parnell will also form part of the new group after the company secured planning consent to create a new hotel on Parnell Street and Chapel Street that will be ready to open in 2022.

Speaking to local press, head of the firm, Brian McGettigan said: “While launching a new hotel brand during an unprecedented crisis like Covid-19 is challenging, our long-term vision for The Address Collective remains steadfast and on track to grow market share,” Mr McGettigan said.

“Our strategy is to expand the brand in Ireland, the UK and Europe through a combination of purchases, leases and joint ventures,” he said.

In total, The Address Collective will comprise 480 bedrooms and employ 300 staff members across the portfolio.

The other six hotels in the McGettigan group are: The Bonnington in Dublin; the Royal Hotel in Bray, the Limerick City Hotel, the Clanree in Letterkenny, McGettigans Hotel, also in Letterkenny, and the Bonnington in Dubai.