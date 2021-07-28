Isle of Mull Hotel unveils new suites to round off £3m renovation

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa has unveiled a handful of luxury new suites as it rounds off a £3m renovation at the Scottish property.

The 75-bedroom new-look hotel committed to the spend last October, introducing a new Oran na Mara Bistro, a new £1m Driftwood Spa and now a selection of sea-view and Retreat suites overlooking the coastline.

The suites feature free-standing baths and Hebridean spa amenities from ishga, while the Retreat Suites each have their own hot-tub and access to the beach.

John De Villiers, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to be showcasing the final results of an outstanding refurbishment which has transformed the guest experience at our island hotel.

“From the outset, our goal was to create a small slice of understated luxury that reflects the stunning natural backdrop of the island whilst offering a warm and welcoming experience for all who come to stay. I think we have delivered on that goal and then some.

In the past few weeks, as well as being granted an official AA four-star rating across the hotel, the bistro was also awarded its first AA Rosette.

The new Driftwood Spa features four treatment rooms, an outdoor spa terrace and hot tub, plus a swimming pool and thermal suite.

The significant investment will also introduce a range of outdoor facilities, including an enchanted fairy walk, external ‘Wilderness Spa’ with its own secluded hot tub and sauna and a swim deck for wild swimming.

Isle of Mull Hotel is operated by Crerar Hotels.