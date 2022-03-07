Interview: James Mearing, the new Executive Chef at the Crumplebury hotel in Herefordshire

Crumplebury – an 11-bedroom boutique hotel on a 1,500-acre private estate in Herefordshire – has announced the appointment of James Mearing as Executive Chef.

Mearing will oversee all F&B operations at the hotel, including Crumplebury’s fine dining restaurant, Green Cow Kitchens.

The chef’s previous experience includes stints at Tewkesbury Park Hotel and Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire.

Crumplebury prides itself on being a farm-to-fork operation, with its own game shoot, herd of Beef Shorthorn cattle and flock of Lleyn sheep, as well as a working kitchen garden.

Following his appointment, we caught up with Mearing to discuss his start in the chef world and his strongest food memories.

What is your earliest food memory?

My earliest food memory comes from my grandma, Molly. She was an amazing woman – my four-month-old daughter is named after her.

She’d cook anything whether it was quiche, steak and chips, crumble – it was always the very best version of that dish.

One of my earliest memories is going into her kitchen and not having a clue what was going on. She’d turned the space into what for me at the time looked like a chemistry lab. There were nets and muslins strewn everywhere while she made jam.

While she was doing that, Grandad was picking sloes and making his own gin. I developed a passionate love of food from a really early age. I guess a lot of that, without even realising it at the time, came from Grandma. I was always pretty excited about going to visit her. She’d ask us what our favourite things were, and then it would appear in front of you for dinner that night.

How did you get into the industry?

Becoming a chef was a complete career change and I came quite late into the industry. In my early 20s I worked in rugby sports coaching, so food for me was more about nutrition and sports performance. I set up a company providing specialist sports coaching in schools, but in the background I had a real love of cooking.

I’d pull 20 ingredients from the cupboard to see what went together, and whip something up. I’d add lots of things but it always seemed to come out ok. I guess I had a natural instinct for cooking and I really enjoyed that creativity and passion. While I only had my mum as a critic, I was getting pretty good feedback. I would really push and test myself. I liked to follow celebrity and classical chefs to see what they were doing and then stretch myself by constantly cooking bigger and better dishes.

Where was your first job as a chef?

I was 24 and coaching sports, but I was ready for a change. My mum suggested Lanes Hotel in West Coker, a fine dining restaurant that we loved going to. I had no qualifications and hadn’t ever considered working in a professional kitchen but I thought the idea was amazing. They offered me a weekend’s trial and there it began.

I loved the work. It was good grounding, as we cooked everything fresh. After a year, I made a massive jump and took myself to Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire. This was a big operation – a beautiful wedding venue with a big C&B diary, a three-rosette fine dining restaurant and a 120-cover brasserie. The chefs had serious pedigree.

They were hard core, had worked in high-end London restaurants in the 90s, and really knew their craft. I’d only been a chef for a year and all of a sudden I was on sauce.

I remember my first service. We were full – 120 in the brasserie, 35 in the fine dining restaurant – at the end of it, the Sous Chef looked at the stunned expression on my face. That was my ‘welcome to Fawsley moment’.

Who is your cooking role model?

To begin with, it was people like Gordon Ramsay and the Roux family. Then, as I’ve moved up through the industry, the Roca brothers at El Celler de Can Roca have been way up on a pedestal for me and a massive inspiration.

Gareth Ward at Ynyshir, my number one place to eat, is a big inspiration in a very different way – he’s created something that’s entirely off-piste and mind-blowing. The venue, the setting, the fact that he’s pumping out house music while you’re eating. It’s that confidence to say: “This is me.”

Brett Graham, who was at The Ledbury in London, does phenomenal, proper cooking. When I ate there I tried his beer and thyme soufflé. This is one of my strongest food memories. It was phenomenal.

What’s the best thing about being a chef?

Being able to be passionate and creative in your day-to-day job is definitely a big thing. It’s creating something, putting it in front of someone and seeing their reaction. I love to deliver that passion to someone else and see how it wows and delights them. That’s the intrinsic joy for me.

And the worst?

Trying to balance being a good chef, a good husband and a good dad.

Sweet or savoury?

I’ve got a massively sweet tooth which is my Achilles heel. I’m terrible.

Guilty food pleasure?

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations with jelly and popping candy is the absolute business for me – I think I might need therapy soon!

Do you have a favourite time of year for produce?

I love spring. On our new tasting menu, we have muntjac venison fresh from the estate. Our gamekeeper delivers the deer, we hang it, and then prepare venison tartare. Our intermediate course is a beurre noisette with roasted cauliflower, seasoned with a little brush of Marmite for umami, and paired with yeast and almonds. Then we have our organic Whitbourne Estate beef, which will star as the main course with celeriac and truffle. We’re passionate about celebrating seasonality and showcasing the bounty of our land.