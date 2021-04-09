James Ratcliffe and Nina Matsunga, Owners, The Black Bull Sedbergh

The Black Bull in Sedbergh is a 17th century coaching inn which had been vacant before being acquired by James Ratcliffe and Nina Matsunga in 2016. The 18-bedroom boutique bolthole was renovated over a two-year period and then opened in 2018 with a new look and 100-cover restaurant serving ‘nose-to-tail’ dishes.

Each one of the 18 bedrooms have been named after a local fell, with Japanese tubs, rain showers, bespoke furniture, hand-woven blankets made with Howgill Fells wools, Petrichor toiletries by the Sedbergh Soap Company and carpets by Wools of Cumbria.

Nina heads up the kitchen, using the best quality local ingredients, as well as vegetables from their own gardens. She started her career in bakeries in Dusseldorf, before coming to the UK and working with James behind some of the most successful street food pop ups in Manchester.

James and Nina first moved to Sedbergh in 2014 and opened their first eatery, The Three Hares. It quickly proved popular, scooping up a number of accolades and appearing tin the Good Food Guide.