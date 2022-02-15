Interview: “Gordon Ramsay gave people a negative impression of chefs, and the industry paid for that”

In the below interview, James St Claire Jones, Executive Head Chef at Hoar Cross Hall Hotel and Spa, talks AA Rosettes, Instagram and misleading media portrayals of life in a restaurant kitchen.

You could argue that like many of us, James St Claire Jones was not blessed with the greatest of luck in 2020. Jones took up a position as Executive Head Chef at Hoar Cross Hall Hotel and Spa in Burton-on-Trent in March of that year, just weeks before the country was plunged into a months-long lockdown, courtesy of the Coronavirus pandemic causing the world to grind to a screeching halt.

It’s likely Jones wasn’t phased though, considering he is far from your average chef. As well as being a whizz in the kitchen, he is also a serving member of the British Army, forming part of the 167 Catering Support Regiment, which he describes as “sort of like an agency for the army” that provides additional support to its regular brigade of chefs.

The role has seen him do everything from cook for the Royal Family, to flying a team of four over to Macedonia to cook a three-course, fine-dining meal in the middle of an army mess tent for soldiers who had walked over 120 miles – “they had a very good night” Jones says with a wry smile.

Having enjoyed such an exciting career, what was it about Hoar Cross Hall that drew Jones in? “I know the General Manager, Andy Rathbone, and had worked with him before, but I’d strangely never heard of Hoar Cross Hall beforehand. A phone call came through from Andy so I went for the interview and as soon as I drove through the front gates, I just fell in love with it. I saw massive potential and I found it so exciting.”

Hoar Cross Hall is home to three F&B concepts: the luxe-feeling Ballroom, all-day operation Henry’s and casual outfit Hugo’s, which is located by the hotel spa. Now that restrictions have eased for the most part, what are the chef’s plans for the restaurants in 2022?

“Certainly to get the second AA Rosette for The Ballroom. We’re not chasing Rosettes though, I don’t like to sound like we are always chasing for accolades. Our priority is producing good food using local produce, that’s a real drive for us.”

“We just retained the first Rosette and I’m hoping that a second Rosette will follow. The directors are looking at doing some really exciting things with Hugo’s too and Henry’s is performing well with lunches and afternoon teas. Our main goal for 2022 is really just to keep pushing and growing as a team.”

In recent years, bodies like Michelin and The AA have faced criticism that they are no longer relevant in the modern restaurant world, perhaps relying too heavily on celebrating classic French techniques and not showing enough love to underrepresented cuisines and cooking styles. Jones still believes they have value though: “Part of me agrees with the critics, but there’s another part of me that believes there’s still room for it. I just don’t think they should be chased – if you’re cooking honest food with care, with good provenance and getting the best flavour, that’s what it’s all about.”

Of course, there is another critical body that has become impossible to ignore – social media. Has Jones found himself engineering dishes for the ‘gram? “I’m a classically trained chef, so flavour is my thing. I’ll put dishes together and then I’ll call the younger lot over – I call them ‘the Instagram kids’ – and I say ‘right, you’ve got to come and Instagram this up now’ and they’ll all put their spin on it. If something looks beautiful but it tastes of nothing, it’s no good to anybody. The taste is what you’ll ultimately remember.”

While he may not be an expert on social media feeds, Jones did appear on a much bigger screen when he took part in MasterChef: The Professionals back in 2013. He describes it as a “brilliant” experience and says the thing that surprised him most were the production elements, including an hours long shooting process which means that “everything the judges eat is stone cold” by the time it gets to them.

Describing a typical day of filming, Jones said: “You’d get a letter saying you need to be in London on Thursday. You’d check into your hotel and then be whisked off to the secret location where they film and you’d have no idea what you were doing. Some days, you’d just be repeating that famous shot where the chefs walk into the camera for two hours.”

Jones was also pleasantly surprised by judge Monica Galetti, who is known for her fierce criticism. “You see Monica and how scary she can seem on TV, but once the cameras stop, she’s the loveliest person you’ll ever meet in your life.”

Does Jones think that chef personas like Galetti’s could perhaps discourage young people from wanting to enter into the hospitality industry? “Not so much today, but I think when good old Gordon [Ramsay] came in the first time, I think that put a really negative impression on the industry and I think that the industry paid for that. I’ve been a chef for 35 years and the changes from when I was a Commis Chef through to now, it’s a different world. You don’t get the bullying and aggression anymore.”

In his own kitchen, Jones is passionate about mentoring young chefs and creating an enjoyable, fair working environment. “Hoar Cross is a fantastic company to work for, the Directors are amazing. We have access to the best local produce and free reign on the ingredients and menus, so as a chef, you can really do so much.”

“The Directors are looking at introducing a four-day working week so that my chefs can get that extra work-life balance. We pay them really well too, it’s probably some of the best pay rates I’ve known of for many years and they get paid their overtime. The days of chefs doing 60-70 hour weeks and only getting paid for 45 doesn’t happen here.”

Jones is not one for inflated egos either: “My team comes before me and I fully understand that I am nothing without my team – if I haven’t got them, then it’s not working. You can be the best chef in the world. I could have Raymond Blanc walk through the door but if he doesn’t fit the team, that’s the hard thing. I’d rather have people that are really keen and passionate but can’t cook, because we can teach them to cook, that’s my job. You can’t teach everything else.”

Now that his career spans more than three decades, what is it that keeps Jones’s passion for cooking alive? “You’ve got to have fun doing it. As a chef, you are always at someone else’s special occasion, so you tend to miss out on all those occasions yourself – Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day. If you don’t have fun and don’t love what you do, you wouldn’t do it.”

“My goal is to keep pushing my team, but to allow them to have fun and enjoy what they’re doing, rather than being that Gordon Ramsay character.”