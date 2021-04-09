Jessica Marsh, Group marketing business partner, Ralph Trustees

Over the last 12 months, Jessica has made a significant contribution to the hospitality industry, whilst also seeing excellent personal growth.

When the first lockdown was announced, Jessica was working at The Athenaeum as marketing manager. Fast forward 12 months and aged just 27, she is now heading up the marketing department for the group, which also includes The Grove and The Runnymede.

Her progression is thanks to one year of tireless work – at some points as the sole marketing team member (pre-Covid there was a team of nine). During this time she has produced blog content for each hotel, providing insight for guests and a focus for team members, as well managed each property’s social media account and worked with the CRM manager to plot, build and write emails to send to the guest database.

She also created brand activations, actively seeking out brands to partner with on giveaways.

Now heading up a team of three, Jessica has been very successful and continues to generate record-breaking results each month.