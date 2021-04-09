Jill Chalmers, Managing director, Glenapp Castle

With a career of more than 30 years in the hospitality industry, Jill Chalmers is recognised as a leader in her field and was an integral part of Covid-19 campaigns. Jill spoke out on behalf of the industry, giving over 200 leading hotels a voice, coordinating two letters to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging the government to change restrictions that were so damaging to the sector.
The campaign got significant coverage and drew a response from the Government resulting in a small positive amendment with alcohol sales at hotels.
With quickness and agility, she directed Glenapp’s requirements during Covid-19, moving all international business and re-aligning strategy to re-sell the rooms to the UK staycation market. This resulted in a higher revenue than originally forecasted and a strong cashflow due to robust strategy on guest deposits which was critical during the many months of hotel closure. She has also created and successfully implemented the Castle’s Covid-19 policies, for both guests and staff, ensuring everyone was safe visiting or working at Glenapp Castle.
Since being appointed managing director in 2019, occupancy at Glenapp has increased from 28% to 77%, business turnover, has tripled in 3 years and the implementation of a strengthened internal structure has successfully increased staffing levels, which have doubled. Leisure business from the lucrative American market has also tripled.