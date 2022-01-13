Jill O’Hare appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Raffles London

Raffles Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Jill O’Hare as Director of Sales and Marketing at Raffles London at The OWO.

O’Hare brings with her over 25 years’ international luxury brand experience, most recently as Director of Sales and Marketing at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London, a position she has held since 2015.

She also worked on the launch of the Ritz-Carlton brand in Ireland, as well as the opening of the flagship London EDITION property.

As Director of Sales and Marketing of Raffles London at The OWO, O’Hare will work closely with Philippe Leboeuf, Managing Director, to bring to life the history and future of the iconic building.

Philippe Leboeuf, MD Raffles London at The OWO, said: “We have a unique opportunity to fuse the illustrious heritage of the Raffles brand with one of London’s most historically significant addresses and create a magnificent hotel built on service excellence and modernity.

“I am thrilled to have Jill join us for what will be one of the decade’s most significant openings. Her extensive international network, strategic business acumen and opening experience will be key to the successful launch of Raffles London, but far beyond that, it is her emotive, people-centric approach to luxury hospitality that sets her and our vision apart.”

Jill O’Hare added: “Raffles London at The OWO is one of the most storied hotels I have ever encountered.

“It will be an honour to tell the stories of its heritage and its future, of the people who walked its hallowed halls and the people, who, under Philippe Leboeuf’s leadership, will make every guest visit extraordinary.”

Raffles London at The OWO is scheduled to open in late 2022 and will house 120 rooms and 85 branded residences. The hotel will also be home to 11 restaurants and bars, three of which will be headed up by Michelin-star chef Mauro Colagreco.