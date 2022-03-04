45 Park Lane GM to leave position after seven years

John Scanlon, the General Manager of 45 Park Lane in Mayfair, London, has announced his departure from the hotel after seven years of service.

Scanlon’s current role sees him manage the five-star, 45-bedroom property, as well as the adjacent Mayfair Park Residences.

45 Park Lane is part of the Dorchester Collection, which in the UK also operates The Dorchester (also in Mayfair) and Coworth Park, in Ascot.

Story continues below Advertisement

Although leaving his post in London, Scanlon will be staying with the collection, taking up the position of General Manager at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California – one of only two US sites for the Dorchester Collection, the second being Hotel Bel Air.

Originally from Ireland, Scanlon graduated from the Shannon College of Hotel Management before spending 14 years at the Lanesborough hotel in London, where he worked his way up to the role of Executive Assistant Manager.

Scanlon then joined the Dorchester Collection in 2005, where he has enjoyed roles including Acting General Manager and Hotel Manager at The Dorchester, as well as Global Director of Revenue at the company’s corporate office.

John Scanlon commented: “Moving to California to manage one of the world’s most celebrated hotels with its rich heritage is the ultimate honour. I’m looking forward to being the custodian of this iconic hotel and protecting its legacy for future generations.”

Christopher Cowdray, Chief Executive of Dorchester Collection, added: “John’s passion for hospitality, combined with his leadership skills, are legendary. He has achieved the highest levels of guest and employee engagement through his reputation for building trust and loyalty. John’s successful track record, strategic vision and energetic focus will ensure that he adds his own personal mark on the Beverly Hills hotel.”

Scanlon begins his new role on 4 April. His successor at 45 Park Lane is yet to be confirmed.