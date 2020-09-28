Company: Kaleidoscope Collection
The role: Brand and marketing Executive
An independent, privately-owned collection of two Bath hotels, comprising The Bird, Bath and Homewood, Kaleidoscope has creativity and innovation at its core.
Benefits: £28,000 per annum
- 28 days holiday
- Pension contribution
- Part working on site, part WFH
- Needs to be commutable to Bath
- Full time position
- Boutique, independently owned hotel group with excellent restaurants
- Dynamic company always seeking and delivering new ideas to develop and enhance the business
Core role
- Implement the annual marketing plan
- Deliver set ROI per marketing project / campaign
- Development and delivery of digital initiatives/strategies
- Lead social media
- Deliver CRM strategies
- Plan, coordinate and deliver compelling e-mail programmes
- Work with marketing agency to deliver consistent engaging content
- Copy writing, responsible for conveying brand voice
- Review expenditure and investment vs. results
- Accountable for the quality and content of the websites at all times including photography
- Local and national advertising in print and digital
What we are looking for
- In tune, maintaining pulse with the hospitality industry , industry happening and competitive marketplace
- Abilty to work with changeable priorities and speed of delivery
- See products and services from the consumers point of view
- Excellent communication skills
- Be able to manage time and resources effectively
- Be creative, innovative
- Be able to prioritize tasks
- Work across multiple disciplines
- Highly motived, a love of the hospitality business
- Manage several key stakeholders
- Excellent team player
- Preferred skills in graphic design
- 2 years’ experience preferred in commercial marketing
Applications in writing by Friday 2nd October 2020 to : Opportunities@kaleidoscopecollection.co.uk