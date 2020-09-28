Company: Kaleidoscope Collection

The role: Brand and marketing Executive

An independent, privately-owned collection of two Bath hotels, comprising The Bird, Bath and Homewood, Kaleidoscope has creativity and innovation at its core.

Benefits: £28,000 per annum

28 days holiday

Pension contribution

Part working on site, part WFH

Needs to be commutable to Bath

Full time position

Boutique, independently owned hotel group with excellent restaurants

Dynamic company always seeking and delivering new ideas to develop and enhance the business

Core role

Implement the annual marketing plan

Deliver set ROI per marketing project / campaign

Development and delivery of digital initiatives/strategies

Lead social media

Deliver CRM strategies

Plan, coordinate and deliver compelling e-mail programmes

Work with marketing agency to deliver consistent engaging content

Copy writing, responsible for conveying brand voice

Review expenditure and investment vs. results

Accountable for the quality and content of the websites at all times including photography

Local and national advertising in print and digital

What we are looking for

In tune, maintaining pulse with the hospitality industry , industry happening and competitive marketplace

Abilty to work with changeable priorities and speed of delivery

See products and services from the consumers point of view

Excellent communication skills

Be able to manage time and resources effectively

Be creative, innovative

Be able to prioritize tasks

Work across multiple disciplines

Highly motived, a love of the hospitality business

Manage several key stakeholders

Excellent team player

Preferred skills in graphic design

2 years’ experience preferred in commercial marketing

Applications in writing by Friday 2nd October 2020 to : Opportunities@kaleidoscopecollection.co.uk