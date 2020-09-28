close

Kaleidoscope Collection

APPOINTMENTSBEST PRACTICECAREERSHOTEL MANAGEMENTHUMAN RESOURCESJOBS by Zoe Monk on
Homewood

Company: Kaleidoscope Collection

The role: Brand and marketing Executive

An independent, privately-owned collection of two Bath hotels, comprising The Bird, Bath and Homewood, Kaleidoscope has creativity and innovation at its core.

Story continues below
Advertisement

Benefits: £28,000 per annum

  • 28 days holiday
  • Pension contribution
  • Part working on site, part WFH
  • Needs to be commutable to Bath
  • Full time position
  • Boutique, independently owned hotel group with excellent restaurants
  • Dynamic company always seeking and delivering new ideas to develop and enhance the business

Core role

  • Implement the annual marketing plan
  • Deliver set ROI per marketing project / campaign
  • Development and delivery of digital initiatives/strategies
  • Lead social media
  • Deliver CRM strategies
  • Plan, coordinate and deliver compelling e-mail programmes
  • Work with marketing agency to deliver consistent engaging content
  • Copy writing, responsible for conveying brand voice
  • Review expenditure and investment vs. results
  • Accountable  for the quality  and content of  the websites at all times including photography
  • Local and national advertising in print and digital

What we are looking for

  • In tune, maintaining pulse with the hospitality industry , industry happening and competitive marketplace
  • Abilty to work  with changeable priorities and speed of delivery
  • See products and services from the consumers point of view
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Be able to manage time and resources effectively
  • Be creative, innovative
  • Be able to prioritize tasks
  • Work across multiple disciplines
  • Highly motived, a love of the hospitality business
  • Manage several key stakeholders
  • Excellent team player
  • Preferred skills in graphic design
  • 2 years’ experience preferred in commercial marketing

Applications in writing by Friday 2nd October 2020 to : Opportunities@kaleidoscopecollection.co.uk

Tags : bathCAREERSHomewoodIan and Christa Taylor
Zoe Monk

The author Zoe Monk

you might also like

Leave a Response