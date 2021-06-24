Karma Sanctum Soho eyes growth with new operations director

The Karma Sanctum Soho hotel has recently appointed Sherene Fuller as operations director, as the company eyes its next phase of growth.

The 30-bedroom London hotel, part of Karma Group, underwent a full restructure and an almost £500k refurbishment ahead of its reopening in May, overseen by Fuller, who is the wife of founder of the Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, Mark Fuller.

A Jamaican native, with over 17 years’ experience, Sherene Fuller was previously global marketing and events manager for Coya, and was instrumental in the launch of Coya Dubai and Miami and Le Petite Maison in Istanbul.

Story continues below Advertisement

Most recently, her role was business development manager at Quaglino’s.

Speaking on her appointment, Mark Fuller said: “Sherene’s breadth of experience in both hotel and restaurant industries, makes her an excellent operations director as well as a phenomenal hospitality professional. Her outstanding ability to motivate and lead teams is essential at a fundamental time of growth for us.”

Now the duo are looking to drive the next phase of development for the Karma Group, which also has a sister property Karma Sanctum on the Green in Cookham Dean, Berkshire.

They are currently working on a 40-bedroom property in Bali and ‘actively looking’ for boutique hotels in New York, California and Texas.

The Karma Sanctum Soho hotel has just re-opened after nearly half a million has been spent on renovations including the bedrooms, rooftop, restaurant and the addition of a new members club-Inner Sanctum due to open in August.

The casual dining, Japanese-inspired restaurant, ‘Wild Heart Bar & Shokudo’ has just opened, with chef Garry Hollihead in charge of creating the new menu.