Famous Soho hotel removes all Russian products in solidarity with Ukraine

Karma Sanctum hotel group has announced it will remove all Russian products from its hotels and restaurants, effective immediately, in support of Ukraine.

Mark Fuller, who runs Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, and his wife and business partner Sherene, have taken the decision to remove all Russian products from their establishments including vodkas and caviar known to be sourced from the country.

They are also reviewing all supply chains to ensure that no money will be going towards the Russian economy across their portfolio of hotels and restaurants.

Fuller commented: “Right now, no one can avoid the horror playing out in Ukraine – it is simply heart-breaking and wrong. This situation is very close to us all at the Karma Sanctum Soho hotel and Karma Sanctum on the Green as many of our team members have families and friends in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

“Our decision is about taking a stand and showing our support to the people impacted, both here and on the ground in Ukraine. As a business, we could not have gotten through the last couple of years of the pandemic without our wonderful staff and they rightfully deserve all our support in this current crisis. We have also ensured our team’s families and friends have our full support in helping find employment and housing.

“I saw from my involvement in Live 8, back in 2005, that acts of solidarity can be extremely effective in aiding such crises. I am committed to limiting funds which support war, either directly or indirectly.”

Karma Sanctum hotels includes the namesake on Warwick Street and Karma Sanctum on the Green in Cookham Dean, Berkshire which houses the Mole and Badger Restaurant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on 24 February and has subsequently sparked outrage across the globe.