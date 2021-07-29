Kate Nicholls appointed as hospitality’s Disability Ambassador

The government has appointed Kate Nicholls as Disability and Access Ambassador for the hospitality sector as part of its new National Disability Strategy, announced this week.

The strategy will set out an agenda and number of commitments to ‘transform the everyday lives of disabled people’ and will be supported by £1.6bn of funding from the private sector,

As part of her role, Nicholls, who is chief executive at trade body UKHospitality, will use her influence in business to ‘encourage and support changes in access for both disabled customers and employees’.

She has been appointed alongside a number of other Ambassadors selected by the Minister for Disabled People.

Commenting on the new National Disability Strategy from Government and her appointment, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as the hospitality sector’s first Disability Ambassador, a role that I shall use to ensure that our sector becomes even better at accommodating customers with disabilities, as well as providing employment – there is huge potential for great jobs and careers for those with disabilities. This will boost the difference that we can make to deliver on our previous commitment in the Tourism Sector Deal, to make our sector more accessible and to work to broaden public understanding of disability and accessibility, beyond simply visible disabilities.

“Our sector has always striven to welcome team members and customers from all backgrounds and levels of physical or mental ability but the announcement will hopefully provide the basis to improve yet further our ability to do so.”