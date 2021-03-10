Kate Nicholls to interview Secretary of State of Education as part of first Master Innholders event

Kate Nicholls, chief executive at UKHospitality, is to sit down with the UK’s Secretary of State of Education Gavin Williamson to discuss the future of hospitality careers in the first Master Innholders first virtual event.

As part of the ‘Hoteliers – Battered But Not Beaten’ line-up, Nicholls will interview Williamson on March 18 at 3pm on how we can encourage young people, parents and schools to back hospitality as a viable career choice, as well as how businesses can get involved with the new ‘flexi-job’ apprenticeship programme.

The session is free to attend for all hotel professionals.

David Morgan-Hewitt FIH MI, chairman of the Master Innholders, said: “I am thrilled that the Hoteliers – Battered But Not Beaten programme is kicking off with a welcome from a very special guest and what is set to be a very insightful discussion with our Secretary of State of Education, Gavin Williamson.

“Throughout this programme we aim to highlight our incredible industry and how we can continue to rise to the challenges we are facing to come out even stronger and more resilient than before.

The ‘Hoteliers’ – Battered But Not Beaten’ programme will see inspiring speakers and industry-leading specialists host free forward-thinking sessions and interviews discussing the future of hospitality and must-know topics.

To register for your free place, visit https://masterinnholders.co.uk/conferences-events/