Kate Northrop, Regional director of sales & marketing, Sea Containers London

Having been with Sea Containers London since it first opened in 2014, Kate is an integral member of the team. Her spirit and love for the property and the industry as a whole has seen Kate move up the ranks from director of events when she first joined, to director of sales and now as regional director of sales & marketing where she is pivotal in the longevity of the hotel.

Spearheaded by Kate, the hotel’s Nominate Your NHS Hero campaign saw the business celebrate the heroes of the pandemic. The hotel lit up the façade of the building in a rainbow, donated over 500 room stays and experiences to deserving individuals and this generosity continued into 2021 with Sea Containers London care bundles.

Kate’s dedication to creating a positive impact wherever possible has meant that people around the country have been able to think about and consider those whom they have found inspirational during the pandemic and share their story with a wide audience for the initiative.