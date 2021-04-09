Katie Sharples, Head of PR, edyn

Katie is an expert brand builder and communications aficionado.

In January 2020 she joined edyn as pr and marketing manager to scale its lifestyle aparthotel brand, Locke, across Europe with four openings alone planned that year. Three months into the role and following her first opening – Locke at Broken Wharf – the pandemic hit. Katie oversaw the communications for the business during this period of crisis: navigating the changeable landscape and in the wake of the pandemic, positioning edyn and Locke as a resilient hospitality brand.

In September, Katie opened Bermonds Locke with Locke’s most ambitious multichannel PR and marketing campaign to date. The new property opened with a 75% average occupancy from September to December.

Story continues below Advertisement

In February 2021 Katie became Head of PR and Marketing for edyn, overseeing the communications across the group, which also includes serviced apartment brand SACO, The Moorgate and Wittenberg. With seven full Locke openings planned for 2021 across Europe – and the transformation of other brands within the portfolio – at just 29 Katie is one to watch.