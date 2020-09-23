Kelham Hall Estate goes to online auction in a bid to ‘maximise sale proceeds’

Kelham Hall Estate in Nottinghamshire is to go to auction in October after four months on the market, to maximise the sale price for the seller.

Christie + Co has put the Victorian estate in Kelham to auction through Allsop’s, with a guide price of £6.5m.

The property has been on the market since June this year.

The estate presents a unique development opportunity, with full planning and listed building consent for conversion to a 103-bedroom hotel, complete with a spa, food and beverage, and recreational facilities as well as a wedding and events venue, with all pre start planning conditions already discharged.

Designed by the famous Sir George Gilbert Scott as a precursor to his London St Pancras Train Station design, the elegant Grade I, II and II listed Victorian estate dates back to 1863.

Set on circa 44 acres of formally designed landscaped gardens and parkland, on the banks of the river Trent, the property is regarded as one of the country’s largest prime wedding, conference and events venues, with capacity for multiple events in excess of 1,000 people.

The current owner has invested heavily in the estate in order to secure full planning and listed building consent from English Heritage as well as discharging all the prestart planning conditions associated with the hotel and spa development scheme.

This prime development offers an incoming investor the opportunity for an immediate start to develop this unique grand hotel and spa in the Midlands.

Ryan Lynn, director of corporate hotels at Christie & Co, is handling the sale and comments, “We have had a very strong level of interest in the opportunity to date, which hasn’t surprised us due to how fantastic the building and the potential is. However, we also wanted to see what effect an auction process would have on the final price for our client, and are therefore working with the very well-known Allsop auction house to drive interest and achieve the very best possible price with set and focused deadlines.”

Kelham Hall & Country Park is scheduled for sale by auction online on Thursday 29th October, with a guide price of £6,500,000. Interested parties can register to bid here.