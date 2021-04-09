Kevin and Nicola Tickle, Owners, Heft

Kevin Tickle took a leap of faith when he left his head chef position at Forest Side in the Lake District. He’d found great success at the Wildsmith Hotel since joining in 2016, launching the restaurant that secured 3 AA Rosettes and a Michelin Star within eight months of opening.

He comes from a strong pedigree of kitchen training, with an eight-year stint with Simon Rogan at L’Enclume, Cartmel, and in 2020, he decided to venture out on his own.

Later that year, Tickle, together with his wife Nicola, revealed details for Heft, their new restaurant with rooms in Newton-in-Cartmel, having taken over a 17th century inn in August. The transformation of the building is ongoing, with a new kitchen installed, upgrades to the bar and restaurant and a renovation of the six bedrooms, before opening in May.

The venue will be run by Kevin and Nicola and will feature a bar serving a quality beers, carefully selected wines, accompanied by seasonal small plates and snacks, plus a restaurant serving up Kevin’s unique take on modern British food using a wealth of locally reared and farmed produce in his dishes.