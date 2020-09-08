Kimpton to open final UK property in Manchester this October

Hotel brand Kimpton is to open its fourth and final property in the UK this October in Manchester.

The IHG brand will open Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in the city on October 1, joining Kimpton London Fitzroy, Kimpton Blythswood Square in Glasgow and Kimpton Charlotte Square in the portfolio.

Kimpton Clocktower Hotel is a Grade-II listed building with a history dating back to 1890, when it first opened as The Refuge Assurance Company headquarters.

The new property will comprise 270 bedrooms, including 11 suites, all offering vinyl records of the city’s iconic bands from the Stone Roses to Oasis in homage to Manchester’s music scene, as well as in-room yoga mats and ‘tuck boxes of treats’.

The Winter Garden is an interior glasshouse within all-day bar and restaurant The Refuge by Volta, serving globally-inspired small plates, craft beers and cocktails.

There are also 17 meeting rooms including the largest ballroom in a hotel in the northwest of England.

Johan Scheepers, general manager, Kimpton Clocktower Hotel commented on the opening: “Kimpton continues on its incredible expansion across the globe with the opening of Kimpton Clocktower Hotel marking our fourth opening in the UK. The Kimpton brand is rooted in human heartfelt connections and we look forward to welcoming guests and locals in a city world renowned for its warmth, charm and exuberance.”

There are currently 66 Kimpton hotels open worldwide with a further 33 in the hotel development pipeline.

The brand first launched in London in 2018, with the conversion of the former Principal London into Kimpton Fitzroy London. The two Scottish properties followed in 2019.