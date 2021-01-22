King Street Townhouse pitches new luxury serviced apartments in expansion plan submission

The owner of King Street Townhouse in Manchester has submitted a plan to expand into neighbouring buildings with the creation of new event spaces and luxury serviced apartments in the city.

E-commerce firm The Hut Group (THG), which acquired the Grade-II listed hotel in 2019, has lodged an application to transform three buildings close to the King Street Townhouse into new facilities for the four-star hotel.

The proposal would see two spaces on Kennedy Street, previously used as offices, and one former private residence, converted, with the plan stating that six new luxury apartments and a building preserved for residential use would be created to ‘cater to high net-worth individuals’.

Alongside the apartments, an events space, café and roof terrace would also be developed.

There would also be a new headquarters for ESPA, one of the beauty brands owned by THG and treatment training studios for spa staff, plus a shopping outlet on the ground floor.

The exteriors of all three buildings would also be restored and repaired under the proposals lodged by EPR Architects on behalf of THG in December.

THG bought King Street Townhouse along with the Great John Street Hotel from Eclectic Hotels in a deal rumoured to be worth £50m in 2019.