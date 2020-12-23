Kingsland Locke, Dalston

Kingsland Locke

Location: Dalston, London

Operated by: Locke part of edyn

Story continues below Advertisement

Bedrooms: 124 apartments

OPENING DATE: ‘Early’ 2021

Home-meets-hotel brand Locke will launch its fourth London property, Kingsland Locke, in the heart of Dalston in January 2021.

Kingsland Locke will house 124 studio apartments, as well as complimentary co-working space, on-site micro-brewery and gin distillery, all-day restaurant, workout studio and coffee shop. The lower ground floor of the hotel boasts a large atrium space, that transitions into a bar area come nightfall.

The interiors of Kingsland Locke have been conceived by East London-based studio Red Deer, who has taken inspiration from the vibrant colours and scenes of the surrounding Dalston neighbourhood. Synonymous with the wider Locke brand, all studios will feature fully-equipped kitchens complete with high spec appliances, as well as custom-made green velvet sofas and living space.

The property joins Bermonds Locke, Leman Locke and the Locke at Broken Wharf as part of the portfolio in London.

After the launch of Leman Locke in 2016, Eden Locke in Edinburgh opened in 2017 and Whitworth Locke in Manchester in 2018.