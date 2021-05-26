Kitchen at Glenapp Castle gets ‘fresh pair of hands’ as new executive chef is appointed

Glenapp Castle has appointed a new executive chef to oversee its culinary operation as the luxury five-star hotel prepares to open its new restaurant.

Joe Gould has joined to head up the F&B at the Ayrshire hotel in Scotland from his previous role as head chef at Fishmore Hall Hotel & Spa. He has also boasts experience at the likes of Coworth Park and Lainston House, as well as Newick Park Country House Hotel and Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa.

Gould won the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs UK Young Chef of the Year in 2015.

He joins Glenapp Castle ahead of the opening of the Azalea Glasshouse Restaurant and events space, in the hotel’s walled garden.

The Endeavour, the hotel’s new penthouse apartment is also launching.

This year, Glenapp Castle retained its 3 AA Rosettes for dining.

Managing director of Glenapp Castle, Jill Chalmers comments: ‘’We are absolutely delighted that Joe is going to be joining our team at such an exciting time for Glenapp Castle.

“We are launching our brand new Azalea Glasshouse Restaurant and Events Space and The Endeavour castle apartment this summer. We are also renowned for offering our Hebridean Sea Safari experience – a very popular activity amongst our guests and one that is so unique. We are absolutely confident that Joe will take the hotel and the F&B offering to new heights. We are committed to developing our offering and to growing our already flourishing business.”