Knight Frank brings to market Hilton Avisford Park hotel for £10.5m

Knight Frank has been instructed as the sole selling agent for the Hilton Avisford Park hotel on behalf of Albitar Business Corporation.

The 140-bedroom hotel, plus 15 function rooms and a bar and restaurant, has a guide price of £10.5m.

The hotel is held long leasehold for 999 years commencing on 1st March 2001 and subject to an operational lease to Hilton Group PLC for 20 years terminating on 31st December 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hilton Avisford Park is split between two buildings, with the main building comprising 113 bedrooms and a garden block home to 27 bedrooms. There is also a health club with an indoor and outdoor pool, with Avisford Park Golf Club also nearby.

Henry Jackson in Knight Frank’s Hotels team, comments: “The hotel provides an incoming purchaser with an established business with considerable business drivers in the area, covering both the corporate and leisure markets. The hotel will have potential branding opportunities and this coupled with the long-term development angle of the site, makes it an exciting investment opportunity.

“We have seen a significant growth in demand for well-located regional hotel assets which benefit from UK domestic “staycation” business. There remains limited stock in the market and market sentiment remains positive. Whilst there continues to be concerns about traveling abroad, we expect regional hotels to benefit from a positive trading environment with F&B departments operating at increasing capacities as the restrictions are lifted.”