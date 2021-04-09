Knut Wylde, General manager, The Berkeley

During lockdown, The Berkeley opened a drive-thru service for London’s emergency services. Team at the luxury five-star hotel volunteered to take part, serving complimentary tea and coffee throughout the day, as well as hot meals to policemen and women, workers from the fire brigade and ambulance teams.

By the end of the first lockdown in July, The Berkeley was supplying up to 500 meals a day, seven days a week.

As a result, the hotel was awarded a special plaque from the City of London Police Firearms Group in recognition of its support during lockdown.

Story continues below Advertisement

Charismatic GM Knut Wylde was appointed at five-star 210-bedroom The Berkeley in 2016, and came with quite the pedigree, having worked at sister property Claridge’s for two years prior.

German-born Wylde is a champion of his staff at The Berkeley and as well as the Emergency Services drive-through, always encourages the hotel’s team to think confidently and innovatively of new ideas. A new Breakfast in Bed service was launched last year, as well as a handful of Berkeley Beach Huts introduced in a bid to claw back some revenue when outdoor dining is permitted.