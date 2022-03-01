La Fleur de Lys Hotel in Dorset for sale at £1.4m

La Fleur de Lys Hotel & Restaurant in Dorset has been brought to market at £1, 445,000.

Found near Shaftesbury and housed within a Grade-II listed building, La Fleur de Lys Hotel & Restaurant trades as an up-market restaurant and lounge bar with eight double guest bedrooms.

Formerly a boarding school for girls, the hotel is family run and its 46-cover restaurant is the only one with two AA rosettes in Shaftesbury.

Current owner David Griffin-Shepard and his wife opened La Fleur De Lys restaurant in the town in May 1991.

In August 2003, they acquired what was the Sunridge House B&B, and made extensive refurbishments to create the new and improved La Fleur De Lys Hotel & Restaurant.

Griffin-Shepard commented: “After 31 wonderful years trading in Shaftesbury, we have decided to market the property to spend more time with our grandchildren. We have been lucky to have operated a successful business in such a gorgeous part of the world, but now feel that the time is right to slow down.”

Ed Jefferson, from Colliers’ Hotels Agency team who are handling the sale, added: “La Fleur de Lys Hotel & Restaurant is in a beautiful location in a prime Dorset town, benefitting from multiple areas of profit potential, such as a generous size restaurant, bar and lounge, eight letting bedrooms and a courtyard that can be used for events.

“We are hoping to find an investor who wishes to further develop the business and love the hotel as much as David, Mary and Marc have over the last three decades.”

The hotel is located on the site of the former Shaftesbury Abbey, which was founded in 1888 by King Alfred and soon became one of the richest religious establishments in the country.

Adjacent to the abbey site is Gold Hill, a steep cobbled street used in the 1970s as the setting for Ridley Scott’s TV advert for Hovis bread.