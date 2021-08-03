Lainston House welcomes new general manager

Lainston House, part of Exclusive Collection, has appointed Steve Lewis as general manager.

Joining the five-star Winchester hotel this month, Lewis has over 14 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and joins from his most recent role as GM with Macdonald Hotels.

His appointment sees the departure of Lainston House’s Sunil Kanjanghat, who has been general manager since February 2019.

Lewis was previously general manager at Guildford Harbour Hotel for over two years until September 2019 and prior to this spent a further four years with the Harbour Hotels group.

He has also worked at Hotel du Vin and Old Bank Hotel.

On the appointment, Steve Lewis said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Lainston House and Exclusive Collection a brand I have admired from afar both professionally and personally for a long time. Their reputation for guest experience, staff development and quality product are second to none, and I look forward to leading a fantastic team at Lainston into a new chapter of development.”

Exclusive Collection managing director, Danny Pecorelli commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Steve Lewis into the Collection as general manager at Lainston House and I look forward to seeing the property evolve and continue to thrive under his tutelage. I also want to extend my gratitude to Sunil Kanjanghat for the past two years at the helm at Lainston and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Lainston House, set in 63 acres, was founded in 1983 by ex-Forte executive Guiseppe Pecorelli, and the second country property of the Exclusive collection.

The Exclusive Collection is now seven properties strong and run by MD, Danny Pecorelli.

Lainston House is home to the newly-launched woodfired restaurant, The Wellhouse.