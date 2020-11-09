Lake District’s The Swan ultilises lockdown to break ground on £7m renovation

The Lake District hotel, The Swan is using lockdown to break ground on an extensive £7m renovation project to transform the site into a ‘world-class spa destination’.

The hotel at Newby Bridge was added to the BH Group portfolio in July, who will now invest in creating 30 new bedrooms, and a ‘world-class’ spa after receiving backing from CBRE Global Investors.

The Swan has commissioned architects DLG to design the extension of the hotel, and specialist contractors Medlock to bring the design to reality.

Story continues below Advertisement

Interiors will be designed by Fiona Parke of Johnston Parke Interiors.

Phase one service diversions will begin imminently and are scheduled to take three weeks.

Phase two will be six weeks to create a new guest car park, with phase three, the main building works, to commence in the new year, from January 2021 with completion expected in October 2021.

The main works will consist of an extension to the hotel which will house 30 additional bedrooms, and a new spa to complement current facilities, in a bid to establish The Swan as a leading spa resort destination in the Lake District.

The Swan is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

Sarah Gibbs, managing director of The Swan, said: “Whilst it’s unfortunate we must shut while we endure another national lockdown, we’re staying positive and productive by breaking ground on our new development. We’ve got a great team on board and are really excited to get the project underway, we already can’t wait to reveal all in 2021.”