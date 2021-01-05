Lancashire hotel to host ‘re-run’ of Christmas in the spring

A hotel in Lancashire is to host a re-run of Christmas in the spring in a bid to claw back some of the business lost from the festive season.

Morecambe’s Midland Hotel is planning a Christmas lunch experience on the provisional date of April 25 2021 for families and friends who missed out in December due to the pandemic to get together and celebrate.

The hotel, which is run by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, will be offering a four course Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, plus festive music played by a pianist.

Events manager at The Midland Hotel Lee-Harry Hitchmough (pictured) explains: “With festive plans in disarray for so many of us this Christmas, we’ve decided to simply delay our usual programme and give those who’ve had their Yuletide celebrations disrupted the chance to make it happen at a later date.

“Christmas dinner in April will be a ‘topsy-turvy’ way of looking at it, but we hope it will bring an additional sense of much needed fun and enjoyment for families, friends and loved ones who have not been able to see each other this December.

“A postponement of Christmas 2020 is better than a cancellation and hopefully it will bring a little festive cheer now for guests who can put something positive in the diary to look forward to. Our aim is that they will be able to gather around the Christmas table in style, relax and enjoy a sparkling time with great food and heart-warming festive cheer.”