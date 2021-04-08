Lanelay Hall Hotel enters final stage of multi-million spa plans

Lanelay Hall Hotel & Spa in South Wales is preparing to unveil its new multi-million pound new spa, as it enters the final stage of development.

The 19-bedroom hotel is gearing up to introduce its new tRiBe Spa and Spa Garden after creating an extension to its current offering with a range of new features.

A new bespoke vitality pool has been created as well as a new treatment room, new relaxation pods and a larger retail space.

The reception area has also been enhanced, and the pool area given a revamp with luxurious new seating lining the edges.

General manager Jonathan Smith says of the project “We’ve been working very hard to bring The Spa Garden at Lanelay Hall to life, and are all extremely excited to open. After such a tough year on hospitality and the population as a whole, we are really focusing on wellness and expect the demand to skyrocket when restrictions can lift. We’ve brought a unique concept to the area, and I really believe that this will put us and South Wales on the map as a top UK spa destination.”