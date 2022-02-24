Interview: “There’s so much room to grow in our hotels”

Laura Cameron is Operations Director at Philema Hospitality Management, which operates Boringdon Hall, Fistral Beach Hotel & Spa and The Esplanade Hotel. Below, she talks promoting from within, Michelin ambitions and development plans for 2022.

When did you first enter the hotel industry?

My parents had hotels and so did my grandparents – in fact, my grandparents moved into their first hotel the day I was born! Then my parents and grandparents bought a slightly bigger hotel together, so I worked there for a little bit after I left Sixth Form. After my parents sold their hotel in 2010, I joined The Esplanade on Reception.

How did the management company come about?

It initially came about because I’d go to events and people would ask me which company I was from and I’d find it hard to explain; we have three hotels but we don’t have a hotel group name and we’re quite conscious of that because the three hotels are so different. It’s not like the Harbour Hotels, for example. When you go there, they have a brand feel and the properties are very similar in terms of branding.

Our hotels aren’t like that: some are adults only, some allow families and some are country houses. We discussed the idea of having a group name for the hotels, but we knew we didn’t really want to do that.

In the end, it just made sense for us to kind of bundle everybody together and create a management company that oversees the three hotels.

When did you become Operations Director?

Becky, our current Sales Director, was Reception Manager at the time I joined The Esplanade and when she stepped up into General Manager, I stepped up into her role, then I moved into a Group Manager role. Then a few years ago, when we set up Philema as a management company and separated it out from the hotels, I became a Director.

For all of our senior levels, we try to bring everyone up through the ranks. A lot of our senior team started off in Reception or working at the bar. There’s so much opportunity within our hotels to grow, so we try to do that as much as possible.

Has ‘growing your own’ always been a focus for the group?

We’ve always said that we promote from within and we actually do it, it’s not just something that we put on the website. We have had plenty of people join the company and move up; not just to General Manager roles either, we’ve had people in Housekeeping go to Spa and then to Senior Therapists and Spa Managers.

Does having a portfolio of three hotels make it easier to promote within?

It’s definitely a benefit, because more opportunities come up. Our hotels are all so different as well; usually people might leave because they want to experience a country hotel or a spa hotel or a five star, so we’ve been able to move people internally. It’s definitely been an advantage to have three hotels that are relatively close together, but all different in their own way.

Has Philema Hospitality Management always had a portfolio of three hotels?

No, when I joined there were two, Fistral Beach Hotel and The Esplanade. The former was originally called The Bay when I first joined, then we closed for six months, refurbished and renamed it to Fistral Beach Hotel.

We bought Boringdon in 2011 and that was quite a journey, because we bought it out of administration so it was in a pretty bad state. The hotel was awarded four stars in the first couple of years and then we built a spa and got five stars and three AA Rosettes.

Was it always the plan to make Boringdon Hall a five star hotel?

It wasn’t always the plan to make it five stars, but it was always the plan to make it four stars and build the spa, as there weren’t really any around in Plymouth. Once Scott [Paton, Head Chef at Boringdon Hall] came on board and we had the launch of GAIA Skincare, I kind of said to my boss one day ‘do you think we should be trying to get five stars?’ as everything seemed to be lining up. So that’s how it all started and it was obviously quite a big journey.

Scott Paton has been Head Chef of Boringdon Hall for five years now. Does he want a Michelin star for Àclèaf restaurant?

Yes, he does. It’s one of those things where you think, should we say that or not? But he does, he really does. It’s just something you can’t control. At least with AA, you can have conversations with them and you know the criteria you have to meet. You have someone you can pick up the phone to and speak to. But with Michelin, it’s nothing, no feedback. We know they’ve definitely been though because we were listed in the guide in the last edition.

What’s your current approach when it comes to awards like Michelin and AA Rosettes?



When we launched Àclèaf, we decided we had to stop thinking about awards and things like that, and think more about what we wanted to do and what format we wanted the menu to be in and what we wanted the experience to be like. We wanted to focus more on that side of things because we just need to forget about awards and do our own thing. So that’s kind of what we’ve done since then.

How did you find things when hotels were finally allowed to reopen last summer?

It was crazy! But I think we expected that a little bit. Even though international travel is allowed again, there are still tests to do and rules to follow, so I think there’s still an element of people realising it might be easier to just book somewhere in the UK.

Are you seeing a shorter lead time on bookings because people are booking more last minute?

Going into winter, we always have a bit of a shorter lead time. Last summer, lead times extended quite a lot just because people knew it was going to be busy and that they might not be able to get abroad, so they were trying to get those breaks in. Overall though, lead times have increased and length of stays has increased too.

Are there any plans for development in 2022?

Yes, at Boringdon we are building an extension which is set to begin construction around February or March and will hopefully be completed by September. The space will house a new set of Wellness rooms, which will be found behind the spa, but still connected to the spa. That’s a big project for this year.

We also did lots of work during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. We actually decided to close The Esplanade for six months and rip it from top to bottom. We redid the carpets throughout the whole hotel, replaced all our patio doors and balconies, repainted the whole building inside and out, completely changed the restaurant and put a cinema room in – I think the only thing we didn’t touch was the swimming pool!

You have a lot of regular customers. How do you keep them engaged with new developments at the hotels?

We got four stars within a month of reopening The Esplanade, which allowed us to increase our room rates, but we were naturally nervous about whether our regular guests would like the changes and think the increase was worth it, but the reaction has been really good.

While we were refurbishing, we made a private Facebook group for our regular guests and used it to share progress pictures and updates. Some of the guests in the group have been coming to the hotel for 25 years, so they were super invested in it and quite excited to see the posts.

Are there plans to add more hotels to Philema’s portfolio?

We’re always looking, but we’re not the kind of company that says we want to take on another five hotels in the next five years, as you might not find anything you like in that time, so it has to be the right fit for us. We’ve got to be able to see the potential in properties and know that we can add value to it, because if you’re not excited by it, there’s no point doing it.