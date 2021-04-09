Laurence and Helen Beere, Owners, Queensberry Hotel

Helen and Laurence met at the Savoy Group and in 2003, they purchased Bath’s 29 bedroom, Grade II-listed, Georgian Queensberry Hotel.

Over 17 years, the couple have constantly reinvested their energy and profits into the evolution of their bold, style-driven boutique proposition. Hand-in-hand with this physical investment is their deep dedication to the building, and ongoing development, of their 40-strong team.

Over the years, this collective teamwork, and resultant shared motivation and trust, has driven The Queensberry to its four-AA-star status, winning countless plaudits and accolades whilst drawing glowing reviews from the media, and the industry. In 2018, alongside Head Chef Chris Cleghorn, they received their first Michelin star – Bath’s only one – for The Olive Tree Restaurant.

A major £1.3m refurbishment was completed early in 2020, but whilst the team dealt with the blow of the national COVID lockdown, further disaster struck as an unfortunate fire ravaged the hotel’s kitchen. Despite these colossal set-backs and the torrent of COVID, the Beeres have rebuilt the property and the business, all-the-while remaining fiercely protective of their team.