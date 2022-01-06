Lavenham’s The Great House hotel for sale at £1.45m

Lavenham’s The Great House Hotel & Restaurant has been brought to market on a freehold basis, with a guide price of £1.45 million.

The fully refurbished Grade-II listed building is centrally located in the medieval village, overlooking the historic Market Place.

The Great House Hotel is also home to an on-site restaurant which boasts two AA Rosettes.

Current owners, Dominique and Julie Tropeano, have operated the business since 2016.

Since acquiring The Great House, the couple have invested significantly into refurbishing the property.

Planning consent has also been obtained enabling the ground floor accommodation to be reconfigured, designed to make the layout and service arrangements more efficient.

The Tropeano’s commented: “We have enjoyed the past four years managing the Great House. Whilst it has been challenging, it has been incredibly rewarding.

“The level of service and quality of the food served remains to the highest level of customer expectation for this type of establishment.

“We know the Great House as a business will flourish to new heights when some sort of normality returns.

“Sadly, it is mainly age and health that force us to make this decision to place The Great House on the market.”

Tim Gooding, Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team who is handling the sale, added: “The Great House is an iconic building sitting in the heart of well-known Lavenham and this combined with an excellent business will we’re sure generate demand from the market which, last year in particular, defied expectations and turned out to be one of our busiest years on record in the region, reflecting long term confidence in a very robust hospitality sector.

“Julie and Dominique have created a stunning ambience in the rooms and restaurant which has driven substantial levels of repeat trade from a discerning clientele who keep returning to enjoy first class food, service and accommodation!’’