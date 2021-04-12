Lawrence Kenwright, Founder, Signature Living Hotel Group

Like many hospitality businesses, Signature Living has faced huge challenges from Brexit and Covid-19 which brought financial trouble for parts of the hotel chain.

Yet, in the face of the tough challenge, Signature Living’s development work has not ceased and neither has Lawrence Kenwright’s drive to save and grow his business, protect staff and investors.

The hotelier has traded successfully between lockdowns with occupancy levels at all venues exceeding 90%. UK Accommodation Group has now been created, which alongside Lawrence, includes a group of unsecured investors overseeing assets while aiming to rejuvenate Signature Living as a whole.

The new structure will see Signature Living continue to grow its portfolio while delivering more customer experiences, new jobs, new hotels and residential developments.

Accordingly, Signature Living’s expanded with the launch of Rainhill Hall, St Helens and Dixie Dean, Liverpool, which were both full the week that they were allowed to be open. Further development work is progressing well on a vacant Liverpool office block, and on a third hotel, The Shankly Preston.