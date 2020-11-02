Leadership in Adversity – Andrew McGregor, Guestline

Andrew McGregor, CEO, Guestline

Andrew has provided invaluable leadership to the team throughout this period. He has worked tirelessly with the board and the investors at Guestline to ensure not one job was lost at the company.

He has always been empathetic to the needs of the staff and ensured that the staff’s health and wellbeing was top priority to ensure that all employees could continue to work comfortably from home, focused on mental health as well as continuing to support and assist clients. Communication has been brilliant; he’s done an ‘All Hands’ call every week to ensure the whole company is fully up to speed with the latest company, staff and product news – and boosting morale and confidence when it was all a little flat.

He has ensured motivation and enthusiasm has been high across the company, which in turn has meant customers have received the best levels of care and support during this time. The program of support, help, webinars, how to’s, guides and free resource that have been supplied to the industry, have not gone unnoticed by the 2,500 hotels Guestline works with.